Lynne and Paul have been together for 36 years. Instagram

While their romance has been kept relatively low-key, Lynne revealed to New Idea back in 2014 the sweet - and albeit hilarious - way the two met.

"I invited him round to my place in 1984 [after having dinner together] and he never went home. Still hasn't," Lynne quipped during their first ever joint interview.

The couple have been together ever since, and despite all the milestone years under their belts, they're in no rush to get married.

"I'm still waiting [for him to propose]," Lynne said.

"We always joke and say we’ll do it when we want some whitegoods, and I’m here to tell you now, we need a new washing machine!"

The pair share a daughter together. Instagram

The couple share a 29-year-old daughter together, Clancy McWaters, and Lynne has previously credited Paul for lending a helping hand when it came to balancing motherhood with her career.

"Aside from being a wonderful man, if it wasn't for him I'd never have been able to do what I've done on Home and Away," Lynne told Woman's Day in 2019.

"He took over as a house husband and primary carer of Clancy," she said.

"He's amazing. We still enjoy each other's company and still make each other laugh."

"If it wasn't for him I'd never have been able to do what I've done on Home and Away." Instagram

The sweet pair bond over their love of sports, and often head out to the AFL to cheer on their beloved Sydney Swans.

Something they don't have in common however, is Paul's love for tech, where Lynne described her long-term partner as "kind of a computer geek".

"Which isn't my cup of tea but he loves it," she said.

And, while the pair aren't married, Lynne hasn't ruled it out.

"If we do get married it will probably be a barbecue in the backyard," she said.

To find the great love of your life, sign up for eharmony.