Scout's sixth birthday party. Instagram

Remember the time (no pun intended) that Sarah made an appearance at Scout’s Michael Jackson themed birthday party in May 2018?

James documented the shenanigans to his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Sarah locking hands as the guest of honour donned some Mj get-up.

“Scouts ‘Michael Jackson’ party for her 6th birthday 🕺🏾🎂... Thanks to all the little smooth criminals for coming!” the actor captioned the photo.

Also pictured was James’ former partner and Scout’s mother, Jessica Marais, who similarly dressed up in MJ gear for the occasion.

James and Jess released a joint statement in 2015 that they had amicably separated. With their priority being Scout, it’s no surprise the exes were all smiles at their daughter's party.

Families who Bootcamp together, stay together. Instagram

Later that year, Sarah and James took Scout on a family outing. No, not to the zoo… to Bootcamp.

“Super Saturday Session with the kids!! Boom💥Original Bootcamp👊🏽 Shot by @emiliebrabonhames on iPhone XS Max,” James wrote on Instagram.

Well, a family who exercises together, stays together.

Sarah, Scout and James at James' sister's wedding. Instagram

The trio looked as glamorous as ever at James’ sister’s wedding in April of 2019.

Sarah donned a stunning blue dress, which complemented James’ dapper navy suit, while Scout looked darling in a white number.

“My girls💙,” the Home & Away star captioned the post.

Sarah and James with Scout at their Australian wedding ceremony. Instagram

Sarah and James with Scout at their Irish wedding ceremony. Photographed by THE FENNELLS PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO

Two months later and it was James and Sarah’s turn to head down the aisle.

The pair had two ceremonies. The first was on July 6th in Coogee in Sydney for the official signing of the papers. The second, on July 23rd, was much more lavish at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. They chose this as their special spot as Sarah’s brother and family live in Dublin.

Scout was in attendance for both, donning a white dress each time, and acting as a flower girl in the latter ceremony.

"It was the best day of our lives,” the newlyweds told New Idea shortly after their Irish nuptials.

James shared a photo of himself and Scout and Sarah on Father's Day, 2020. Instagram

These three are always smiling around each other. During Father’s Day of 2020, James shared a black-and-white shot of the family all cuddled up on a lounge.

“Happy Father’s Day fella’s👍🏽,” the actor accompanied the post.

Sarah, James and Scout on Valentine's Day, 2021. Instagram

While many couples choose to ditch the kids on Valentine's Day, this year, James and Sarah embraced the day as a family.

“Rose between the thorns🌹 #myfunnyvalentine #luckyman,” James wrote on Insta alongside of photo of him and his girls, all donning black.

Sarah's attempt at cooking for the family was a success! Instagram

A day after Valentine’s Day, Sarah warmed her family’s bellies with her cooking attempt. The H&A alum shared a photo of the end result, along with her hubby and young Scout ready to eat at the dinner table.

“Ummm you guys! I’ve become a master chef!!!” Sarah captioned the sweet photo.

Sarah shared this polaroid of the family on Father's Day, 2021. Instagram

To commemorate this Father’s Day, Sarah posted a sweet polaroid of herself with James and Scout, beaming at the camera.

“You’re the centre of our family’s happiness. Happy Father’s Day @__jamesstewart__ 🤍, the 36-year-old penned alongside the memory.

The trio enjoyed a beach day in October, 2021. Instagram

When the sun’s out, the fun’s out for the Stewart family. The three musketeers hit the beach this October to soak up those summer rays, sun safely of course.

James documented the family outing on Instagram, sharing a cute photo of him and his girls on the sand, one with Scout wearing his hat (like we said, sun safe).

“Dads hat.. ☀️✨,” the 45-year-old simply wrote.

For a love story like James and Sarah's, sign up to eharmony today!