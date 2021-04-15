Courtney shared this sweet snap. Instagram

Of course real-life best-friend and her on-screen love Zoe Ventoura aka Alex shared her joy in their mutual happy ending.

"...and they lived happily ever after 😉❤️ @sarahroberts @homeandaway," Zoe captioned a cute snap of their character together.

Zoe was also by Sarah's side with co-stars Tim Franklin, Sam Frost, Ditch Davey and husband James Stewart hosting a final viewing party for the last episode.

Zoe was by Sarah's side during the final viewing party for the last episode. Instagram

Sam shared a shot of the group on the couch celebrating Sarah's final scene.

Captioning the adorable pic, Sam wrote: "Byeee Willow❤ WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Speaking exclusively to Now To Love about leaving the show, Sarah admitted it was her co-stars who she'd miss most.

How cute is this party! Instagram

"I feel like there are lifelong friendships and I mean, I got a husband out of this job and a beautiful step-daughter," she said.

"We all become like family. And, you do get worried that you're never going to see anybody again, but my husband's still on the show and I'm with Tim Franklin now and we just went for a coffee on the beach."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.