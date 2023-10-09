Dannii played bad girl Emma Jackson from 1989 to 1990.

She scored the role after Young Talent Time, and it launched her career to new heights, particularly in the UK.

Dannii originally auditioned for the role of Marilyn on Home and Away! Splash

Dannii, 51, says watching her sister Kylie return to her own soap roots for last year’s Neighbours finale inspired her to do the same.

“It would be fun to revisit Emma. I keep thinking it would be really nice to do something. Let’s see what happens,” she told Stellar.

Will Dannii rock Emma's hairdo again? Getty

Dannii added that she’s interested in returning as the TV landscape has gone through “the most crazy changes” since her original Home and Away stint.

“It’s now a time where it would be so exciting, and it would draw me back in because there are so many possibilities,” she explained.

