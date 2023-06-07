Sophie and Patrick left Summer Bay in January 2023. Instagram

Sophie then went on to explain that it was hard not to get “swept up in the perfection seen in social media” and in the acting industry.

“I wish there were more women in the public eye that looked like real people. I have faith that it is changing, but there is a long way to go.”

But despite the difficulties that come with life in front of the camera, Sophie said it had all been “totally worth it” to end up where she is and become the person she was meant to be today.

Sophie is living it up in London! Instagram

“There are times that I would prefer to forget, but all of these experiences have led me to this point - sitting in a London cafe thinking about the craziest and best years of my life.”

“Hard? F*** yes. Fair? Not always. Worth it. Totally.”

In January this year, Sophie and her boyfriend Patrick O’Connor (who played lovebirds Ziggy Astoni and Dean Thompson) made the difficult decision to leave Home and Away in their rearview mirror, making the permanent move to London.



Speaking exclusively with our sister publication TV Week, the couple said that whilst it was "incredibly hard" to leave, they knew it was the right time to go.

"We have both done everything possible with our characters and it was time to start a new chapter," Sophie said.

"It's bittersweet and emotional, but we realise how lucky we are to have had such an incredible run."