Despite this, however, a return to Summer Bay may be in the not-so-distant future for the 34-year-old mother of one.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality star turned actress gave a candid response to a fan that had asked her if she would ever return to Home and Away.

Short and sweet, Sam teased: “Maybe one day.”

In response to another fan's questions as to whether she could see herself acting again in the future, Sam said “Definitely.”

“Keen to get back out there soon-ish,” she replied. “I absolutely love acting.”

It remains to be seen however if Home and Away will mark her return to acting, considering she “quit” the high-paying gig with three years to go on her contract following widespread condemnation for her anti-vax views.

In a video she shared with her half a million Instagram followers in October 2021, Sam admitted that she was unvaccinated, drawing the ire of the nation.

“There are a lot of different reasons people aren’t getting vaccinated - and it might be because of their medical history, their concerns they might have, they might have a family history, it might be religious reasons, whatever,” Sam said in the video.

Despite filming her last scenes as Jasmine in December 2021, her on-screen departure aired six months later in June 2022.