Your who’s who guide to the current Home And Away cast
There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay.
As though it’s been touched by some paranormal force, the coastal location is a hot bed for unparalleled levels of drama.
As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.
There are surprise arrivals like forlorn exes turning up with a love child and half-siblings who had previously remained a family secret.
Then there are the exits. Oh, the exits.
We’re talking heartbreaking deaths, life-long prison sentences and, on the odd occasion, the happy endings whereby characters drive off into the sunset to live anywhere else.
With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.