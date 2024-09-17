Described as the crème de la crème of smart-cutting machines, Cricut has taken the crafting world by storm since launching in January 2005.

From keen DIYers to side hustlers, teachers, and aspiring creatives alike, Cricut machines are the ultimate make-it-yourself, easy-to-use, and personalise everything tools for all your crafting aspirations.

But what exactly is a Cricut?

For the uninitiated, Cricut smart-cutting machines allow users to design and personalise almost anything.

From custom cards, unique apparel and accessories, everyday items, and more – if you can imagine it, you can make it.

Cutting through materials such as paper, heat transfer and adhesive vinyl, card stock, and even iron-on transfers, whichever Cricut machine you use, the creativity is sure to flow.

How does a Cricut machine work?

So you are keen to craft with your new Cricut machine, but how do you actually get started?

It’s simple! You can choose to either design your idea from scratch or find inspiration in the Cricut design library. To gain access to the Cricut design library simply download the Cricut Design Space app on either Google Play or on the App Store.

Once you have personalised your design in the app (think size, colours, font, effects, and more) to your liking, just send it through to your Cricut machine to be cut precisely in the dimensions, and on the material of your choosing.

Last but not least, it’s time to assemble your design!

What are the different types of Cricut?

Cricut Venture

This wide-format professional cutting machine is the newest crafting creation from Cricut and is capable of cutting 100+ materials up to 75ft (22.8m). It can also work at commercial speeds of up to 63.5 centimeters per second and can write, score, foil, and more.

While all Cricut machines are easy to use, the Venture is the largest and fastest cutting machine on offer from the brand and has been designed for users looking to expand their making capabilities, from personal projects to creative side hustles and full-time business.

In short, the Venture will seriously upscale your ideas.

Cricut Joy

Smart, compact, and easy to use, the Cricut Joy is perfect for those time or space-poor, or wanting to craft and create on the go.

For those new to crafting, the Cricut Joy range is designed with first-time users in mind and is less than half the size of the Cricut Explore and Cricut Maker.

The cut width is 4.5″ wide, compared to 11.5″ on both the Cricut Explore and Cricut Maker.

But for those looking for a wider cutting area, the Cricut Joy Xtra can cut up to 8.5″ wide and 11″ tall and is described as the “Goldilocks” of smart cutting machines.

Created for those who are looking to jump into the world of DIY, this smart cutting machine cuts writes, draws, and foils to make popular projects like full-colour stickers, custom cards, t-shirts, vinyl decals, and more. Create custom gear, merch, personalised gifts, labels, and unique upcycled décor and clothing, with new printable materials and Cricut’s user-friendly design platform.

Cricut Explore

The Cricut Explore range provides both precision and flexibility when it comes to undertaking some DIY of your own and is perfect for those looking to create anything from custom t-shirts to stickers, to greeting cards and party decor.

Cricut Maker

The crème de la crème of the Cricut range, the Cricut Maker works with over 300 different materials (including the tough stuff such as matboard, leather, and balsa wood), is two times faster, has ten times the power and offers the widest range of tool add ons for cutting, scoring, writing and adding decorative effects.

How much does a Cricut cost?

The cost of your Cricut machine will differ depending on which machine you decide to purchase.

Prices for the Cricut Joy currently retail for an average price point of $278, while purchasing a Cricut Explore will set you back anywhere between $399 and $488 on average.

The Cricut Maker currently retails for approximately $650 while Cricut Joy Extra is available to purchase for an average price of $429 in a starter bundle.

And for those looking to invest in the newly launched Cricut Venture, it’ll set you back $1499.95.

Where can I buy a Cricut?

In Australia, Cricut smart-cutting machines (and related accessories to help you on your crafting journey) are available to purchase from major retailers including Big W, Domayne, and Spotlight.

The newly launched Cricut Venture is available to purchase exclusively from Harvey Norman.

For more information on the various Cricut machines and to figure out which machine is right for you click here.