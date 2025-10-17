Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores to open in Sydney and Melbourne ahead of tour

As anticipation for the Australian leg of the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour hits a fever pitch, fans of the band will be thrilled to know that two official Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores will be opening in the coming weeks.

The stores will sell a range of official merchandise from brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher, including “exclusive brand collaborations and limited edition” designs, according to the band, including their much hyped collaboration with adidas: Originals x Oasis.

All merchandise is exclusive to the fan stores and a dedicated online merchandise store and features a range of menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories, as well as exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of their extensive music catalogue.

These pop-up stores will sell exclusive merchandise for the Oasis Live ’25 Australia tour that cannot be purchased anywhere else. (Credit: Supplied)

Where are the Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores in Australia?

There will be two Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores in Australia, located in Sydney and Melbourne:

Melbourne Central Shopping Centre, Level 2, Shop 219/219A/360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. Open Tues, October 28 – Sun, November 23.

Westfield Sydney (Enter via Pitt Street), Shop 1004, Level 1. Open Fri, Oct 31 – Sun, Nov 23.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform three shows in Melbourne and two shows in Sydney in November. (Credit: Getty).

What are the opening hours of the Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores in Australia?

Melbourne Central Shopping Centre

Sat – Wed: 10am – 7pm

Thur – Fri: 10am – 9pm

Westfield Sydney

Mon – Wed: 9:30am – 7pm

Thur: 9:30am – 9pm

Fri – Sat: 9:30am – 7pm

Sun: 10am – 7pm

While walk-ins are welcome, organisers highly encourage reserving a time to shop at the fan stores online for free to avoid waiting in long queues. (Credit: Supplied)

Do I need to make a booking to visit the Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores in Australia?

While walk-ins are welcome, organisers are encouraging fans to book their visit online in advance for free here, where they can choose a date and time to shop for their Oasis merchandise.

By doing this, customers will avoid potential long wait times and big queues to enter.

Where can I buy Oasis Tour Merch in Australia?

If you are unable to visit either Oasis Live ’25 Fan Store in Melbourne or Sydney, you can shop the full range and order limited-edition merchandise online now here.

