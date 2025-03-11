Meet the adorable new addition to Jamie Durie’s family

While Aussies everywhere may know Jamie Durie from his 25 years on television hosting shows such as Backyard Blitz, The Block, House Rules, and more recently Growing Home, looking after his family is the most important job of all for the 54-year-old.

The on-screen star is a proud father of daughter Taylor (whom he welcomed into the world with an ex-girlfriend when he was just 23 years old), daughter Beau who was born in July 2021, and son Nash who was born in February 2023.

But it’s the latest addition to his family who is the most unexpected of all!

Research undertaken by WHISKAS has revealed that one in six Australians (15%) dislike or even outright hate cats. (Credit: WHISKAS)

The TV personality has opened the doors to the dream home he shares with fiancée Ameka Jane on Sydney’s northern beaches to an adorable foster kitten called Iskra (or Izzy for short) to help shine a light on the 39,000 cats sitting in animal shelters awaiting their foster homes across the country.

“I’ve always been more of a dog person, so the idea of fostering a cat seemed a bit outside my comfort zone at first. But after just a few days with Iskra, I started to see things differently. It’s already been an incredibly rewarding experience for me and my family, especially for my daughter,” Jamie tells New Idea.

While Jamie himself has admitted to previously being “anti-cat”, he says partnering with WHISKAS and being around Izzy had helped change his previous fears and misconceptions over having a cat in his family home.

“I’ve discovered that cats really do have a unique charm,” he admits.

Thousand of cats like Tequila, Mango, and Apricot are all waiting in animal shelters across the country to be adopted into their ‘fur-ever’ homes. (Credit: WHISKAS)

To help cats across the country find their fur-ever homes, WHISKAS developed a plan to challenge cat skepticism head-on with their ‘Cat Conversion System’ – a program designed to give so-called “cat haters” like Jamie a chance to foster a feline and see for themselves what they’ve been missing.

Teaming up with dedicated rescue groups 9 Lives Project Rescue and Hills Cat Rescue, WHISKAS is ensuring each participant is matched with the perfect cat for their lifestyle. To make the transition even smoother, participants will receive the ultimate digital ‘Cat Conversion Kit’, which includes:

Discounts on WHISKAS® Cat food & Cat Essentials with online retailer Pet Circle

Expert tips and tricks on cat fostering & behaviour

Consumer care support

Jamie was quickly converted into a cat lover after being adorable Izzy! (Credit: WHISKAS)

“When I first heard the statistics and got involved with this project I didn’t realise there were 39,000 cats that were all in [foster homes] looking for permanent homes. It’s a big issue,” Jamie explains to us.

“I’ve never owned a cat before but I got out-voted by a two-year-old, a three-year-old, and my fiancée who all love this cat. It’s a really nice experience,” he adds.

Despite his concerns that a cat would play havoc on their house and home life, Jamie says Izzy had surprised him with just how well she behaved.

“It’s early days but it’s looking like the cat may become a permanent member of the Durie family.”

“If you’re unsure about cats, I’d encourage you to give the program a try. It might just surprise you, like it did for me!”

