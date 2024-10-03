BREAKING: It’s a Knockout star Fiona Macdonald has died aged 67

Beloved Australian television star Fiona MacDonald has passed away her family has confirmed.

In a statement posted to social media on October 3rd, her sister Kylie shared a message on behalf of Fiona, revealing that she had “left the building.”

“Hopefully, I’m looking down from a cloud. Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. Was very peaceful the boys and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye. While I’ve never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief,” the message read.

“The last few months have been tough. Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn’t work because my gut couldn’t tolerate any of the multiple brands of protein drinks. It went straight in and straight out,” Fiona continued.

“I have been slowly starving, growing weaker and weaker. I’ve also developed terrible back pain because my muscles aren’t supporting my frame.”

The emotional farewell letter to her friends, family, and fans went on to detail how while black humour helped her cope with her failing health initially, in the final few months of her life, all she felt was despair.

It was at this point that Fiona opted into ceasing all medical support, and commenced end-of-life palliative care.

Speaking of the decision, the TV personality wrote that it took “a great deal of courage” for her to make such a choice that would lead to a final farewell from her life and loved ones.

“So let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side. Until then: ‘May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, And may God hold you in the hollow of His hand,” she continued.

“I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine,” her final goodbye finished.

Fiona was best known for her presenting role on the children’s program Wombat and the 1980s gameshow It’s a Knockout.

She also had hosting roles on Look Who’s Talking (another children’s program) and In Brisbane Today alongside Steve Haddan.

In her final two decades of life, Fiona opted into a life outside of the spotlight, working in marketing and public relationships for the wine industry, and ran her own consultancy business Wine Chronicles.

But in 2021, everything changed for the mother-of-two when she was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease – a diagnosis that would ultimately end her life.

Two years later she was featured on Australian Story after she and her sister Kylie, traveled around Australia to raise awareness and research funds for MND.

“I’ve had to come to terms with using a walking stick, a walker, and a wheelchair,” she said at the time.

“My speech is already failing. Accepting these things doesn’t come easily. It’s hideous relinquishing your own power, living with the crushing knowledge of further weaknesses to come.

“So now I understand and have joined the ranks of the MND warriors. I have a leopard-print cane and a walker with pneumatic tyres that can cross fields. I plaster a smile on my face going out and hurl open my front door thinking, ‘Damn you, MND!’”

In her last interview with New Idea, Fiona shared that while she knew her time would one day come, she hoped that by telling her story she could raise awareness, and therefore find a cure.

“It’s like fighting with a tiny band of soldiers against the overwhelming force of our neuron-killing enemy – knowing we’ll all die, but we’ll go down fighting anyway.”

If you would like to donate funds to MND research and help find a cure, please click here.