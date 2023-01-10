The team then had a joke with each other in the comments section.
Edwina Bartholomew said, “I think you almost lost a weave Mon! Epic”.
Social producer, Jacinda Gugliemio, said, “I was very much concerned for her neck this morning”.
And Mark added, “almost broke my nose!!!!”.
Although many fans found the video amusing and praised their performance, other fans were less impressed and one fan told Monique to “grow up”.
One viewer wrote, “I thought Mon was going to hurt herself”.
Another commented, “This is stupid”.
