Monique Wright and Mark Beretta took part in a recreation of Shania Twain’s Giddy Up dance video, leaving some fans cringing.

The video, posted to Instagram, shows Monique flipping her hair in circles while holding onto The Sunrise desk with two hands, and Mark moving side to side with his arms in the air before they both start lassoing motions.

WATCH: Sunrise hosts busted on their phones during live broadcast