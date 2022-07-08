Natalie Barr, Mark Beretta and Michael Usher were all distracted Seven

As cameras cut back to the desk, Natalie, Mark and Michael were all seen mimicking the embarrassing footage, looking very relaxed in their chairs.

Monique tried to justify the UK presenter's actions, explaining that it “can happen in any situation, you know when everyone's tidying up and you just think I might just check my phone.”

Between fits of laughter, Michael jumped in to agree.

“Well let's be honest, those coverage drags on sometimes don't they… even where we sit”

Natalie was quick to jump to Monique’s defence, confirming that they weren't talking about Sunrise news.

“Not your news though!” she made sure to explain to Monique before the presenters moved on to the next segment.

The hilarious situation comes after Sunrise announced the departure of showbiz reporter Nelson Aspen.

After working as Sunrises’ New York correspondent for 20 years, Nelson revealed the news live on air, explaining that he was going to use this new spare time to focus on other projects.

Talking to presenters Natalie and Michael, Nelson shared future plans for the release of his new book Your Home Is Your Castle, a book tour and a new concert Q&A show.

Aspen has been the Sunrise showbiz reporter for 20 years Instagram

Natalie, who has worked with Nelson for over 20 years paid tribute to the show biz reporter during the show, telling Nelson that “it has been a wonderful ride and we will miss you.”

Announcing that he was giving “my two-week notice,” Nelson's shock departure adds more uncertainty to the Sunrise lineup.

Currently, co-host David Koch has also been missing from the desk, revealing that he was taking time off to attend his daughter's wedding in London.