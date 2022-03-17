Natalie and Kochie farewelled executive producer Michael Pell. Seven

“Working with Michael has been one of the highlights of my career,” Natalie said earnestly. “Wherever I’ve been in the world – a flood zone, a bushfire, an international terror attack, the front lawn of The White House – he’s been the voice in my ear helping me through. We’ve achieved some fantastic success over many years, and he’s built a strong team."

She went on to say that the producer was a "good friend" and she will "miss him dearly", but she wishes him "every success" a he heads overseas.

Kochie, meanwhile, praised Michael's “drive, passion,” and “flamboyant leadership style”.

“Sunrise has seamlessly transitioned through numerous key personnel changes over the years, which is a huge testament to the depth of the entire Sunrise team. We are all proud of what Michael has achieved and wish him the very best," the host said.

The executive producer also issued his own statement, commending Natalie and Kochie on their hosting achievements thus far.

“The program is in great shape, and I have no doubt Kochie and Nat will continue to dominate the landscape,” Michael said.



Kochie has been hosting Sunrise since 2002 while Natalie took over the post from Samantha Armytage in 2021, following her eight year stint on the morning show.

Other regular presenters include news and entertainment reporter Edwina Bartholomew, sport reporter Mark Beretta, and weatherman Sam Mac, who was just recently evicted from Dancing With The Stars: All Stars.