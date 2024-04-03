Michelle and Bill worked together. Getty

Who has Michelle Bridges been married to?

Bill Moore (2003 - 2013)

In 2003, Michelle married gym owner and fellow fitness trainer, Bill Moore. The pair met at the Balmain gym they both used to work at in the 90s and later became business partners in 1999. Their relationship and friendship eventually turned into a marriage, however, after nine years together, they announced their divorce, revealing the the reason to be bad timing.

“I guess it was just a timing thing, really. We’re still great mates. We’re still in the same circle of friends. I still see him as a great chapter in my life,” she told the Who Are You podcast in 2018.

Bill also reflected on their marriage back in 2016, telling Australian Story that the two "probably both chose business over the relationship."

Michelle and Commando Steve split in 2020. Getty

Steve Willis (2013 - 2020)

Michelle later started dating her fellow Biggest Loser trainer Steve 'Commando' Willis, becoming one of the hottest couples in Australian showbiz at the time. The two later welcomed their first child together, Axel, on December 19, 2015.

Despite the various rumours that the two secretly married, neither Steve nor Michelle ever confirmed the speculation. The two later separated in January 2020 after seven years together. She announced the news of her breakup in an interview with The Daily Telegraph following her drink-driving charge.

"It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship," she told the publication at the time. "This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour, but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision-making."