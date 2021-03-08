It's a girl! CBS

Harry and Meghan's baby news was announced to the world via their representatives back in February after the couple released a black and white photo of the pair in their back yard, smiling as Meghan lies in Harry's lap with her baby bump visible beneath a flowing Carolina Herrera dress.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson told PEOPLE, adding that the couple are "overjoyed" to be parents again.

The photo was taken remotely via an iPad by a close friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their second pregnancy news with a stunning photo snapped by friend, Misan Harriman. Misan Harriman

Prince Harry has made it no secret that he would love to have a baby girl. During his and Meghan's royal tour of Australia shortly after their first pregnancy was announced, the red-headed royal attended the road cycling event at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney for the Invictus Games. When a spectator in the crowd called out to the Duke of Sussex: "Congratulations, I hope it's a girl!", Harry sweetly replied: "So do I!"

The couple revealed the gender in the new Oprah interview. Getty

In the new Oprah interview, Meghan explained that she felt a lack of support during her pregnancy with Archie, who was born in May 2019.

"We had in tandem the conversations of how he won't be given security," Meghan revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that there were also multiple conversations about how her child would not have a title, a topic that was not discussed with Meghan beforehand.

She also added that Palace aides, raised "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

"That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him."

Meghan added that her security concerns only deepened throughout her last few months of pregnancy.

"They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince, which would be different to protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy," she explained.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.