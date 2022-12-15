Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend, recently posted a cryptic quote on social media Nine

Fans were quick to pick up on Jess’ name mentioned when Meghan was reflecting on Harry's proposal.

“Oh, my God, Jess, it’s happening, he told me not to peek,” Meghan said in a video recording.

Fans assumed that the BFFs hadn’t made up for their falling out in 2020 since Jessica was nowhere to be seen in the documentary.

In 2020 their friendship took a turn after influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of “textbook white privilege”.

Megan was reportedly ‘mortified’ before Page Six broke the news that Meghan and Jessica’s friendship was already on the rocks as Meghan thought Jessica was “benefitting” from her position as a royal.

“Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”, a source told Page Six.

It is unclear at this point if Jessica will make an appearance in the second half of the Netflix show.