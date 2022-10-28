Meghan Markle has let her guard down in a rare interview, offering readers a poignant insight into the ongoing battle between Meghan and her adopted identity as the Duchess of Sussex.

Described as everything from disingenuous, to calculating to more positive characteristics of determined and reliable, even “Diana-like”, the media and by extension, the public just can’t seem to make their mind up about Meghan.

But whilst it may be hard to imagine who the real Duchess of Sussex is, it seems, at least for the purposes of her interview with Journalist Matt Donnelly from Variety, that she is just like us, even touching on her mourning experience following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” Meghan said of her grandmother-in-law.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother [Harry’s] was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like and I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares from the heart to Variety