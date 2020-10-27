Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney (pictured) has seemingly taken a swipe at her “fake” friends who turned their back on her following her recent scandal. Instagram

“Thank you for being by my side Benny. We’ve learnt so much.”

Jess then gave thanks to her loyal friends who supported her, while making no reference to her former BFF Meghan and seemingly snubbing the Duchess.

“Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you,” she wrote, before adding a suitably censored swipe.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old Canadian fashion stylist shared a scathing post to her former pals, labelling them as a**holes, while gushing over her hubby Ben (right). Instagram

“Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends. Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners.”

Jess had been lying low with her husband in Toronto ever since her public dispute with influencer Sasha Exeter in June, which led to a reported fallout with Meghan.

Jess’ comments came after she recently broke her silence by seemingly deleting an Instagram pic of her son at the royal’s wedding in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old Canadian fashion stylist addressed the issue of the missing snap, two weeks after she first posted it on social media.

Jess then gave thanks to her loyal friends who supported her, while making no reference to her former BFF Meghan (right) and seemingly snubbing the Duchess. Getty

“People often ask why I delete certain posts,” Jess began, referring to the photo of one of her twin sons, Brian, at Meghan’s lavish wedding.

“The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years ... I'm tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious.

“We are grown-ups ... stop acting like teenagers. Real women don't put down other women,” she added.

Jess, whose twin boys served as page boys at Meghan’s royal wedding, initially shared the snap with the caption: “When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away.”

The 40-year-old later replaced the caption with “I see this and pure joy.”