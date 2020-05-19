The rumour mill went into overdrive recently after whispers suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to renew their wedding vows. Getty

Tyler’s lavish $28 million Beverly Hills Tuscan-style mansion is set on a sprawling block inside a gated community.

The home features sweeping views of the city from the backyard, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms after having undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation since the Hollywood star first purchased it in 2004.

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan are currently renting or staying as guests at Tyler’s luxurious hideout, and he is said to be spending time in Atlanta.

Despite Harry and Meghan having an elaborate $38 million traditional royal wedding two years ago, New Idea has learnt they want to repeat the event – only this time, they plan to do it their own way.

“They both love the idea of an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family,” a source has claimed.

Whispers also suggest the couple may have enlisted the help of Meghan’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney to plan a suitable soiree for the royal couple.

Speculation is rife that Jessica – who hosts I Do, Redo – could also be trying to convince Meghan and Harry to sell their upcoming nuptials to the Canadian reality TV show about weddings.

The Sussexes are rumorued to have been introduced to Tyler by Meghan’s close friend Oprah. And his home is perfect for such a private and intimate event. Getty

Meanwhile, news of the couple’s plans is said to have left members of the royal family back in Britain furious, with some seeing it as just another insult, especially William.

But Harry and Meghan seem to think otherwise.

“They think this will symbolise a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually,” an insider claimed.

