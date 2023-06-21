18 home chefs started the season, but only one will win. Ten

Phil Conway told New Idea that he was tipping his friend Theo to take the MasterChef crown.

"I really feel like anyone could win it at the moment but Theo is who I roomed with from day one so I will be backing him until the end."

Fan favourite Robbie Cooper also spoke candidly to us about the close connection he had formed with fellow contestant Declan prior to his on-screen elimination, who he believed would go far in the competition.

"We have a special bond," Robbie told New Idea.

Brent, Declan, Theo and Rhiannon have all been tipped to take the MasterChef crown. Ten

As the competition reached boiling point and our top ten were announced, Venezuelan-born Antonio revealed that whilst all of his fellow competitors were "amazing" there were two he believed would make it to the very end.

"They are all amazing, so I know that any one of them can actually make it. [But] I would love to see Declan or Rhiannon [in the final two]."

In an interview with our sister publication WHO, Grace also revealed that she was putting her money behind Brent or Theo to win.

"I'm really hoping that either of them will go super well and make it to the end."