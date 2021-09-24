Who is lightning? Fans are eager to know! Ten

Decked out in a blue bodysuit and cape with stars attached, this celebrity hides behind a human-like mask, with a lightning bold head-piece to complete the look.

Throughout the episodes, clues as to who Lightning could be have slowly but surely dropped, including that they "got noticed young" and they know how to make people notice them.

"I made other waves when I was young too! Solid stakes, absolutely! But I left the gold behind. Am I driven? More self-directed. Following the path of least resistance, going with the flow, not too many wrong turns. Although one crash did hurt."

"I’ve been richer and I’ve been poor, nine months a year without a home. Don’t underestimate a good education!" they said.

"Lightning has a voice – and it has always been heard." Ten

More clues include: "Do water and electricity mix? Not usually. But I’m flexible in what I do. After all, you’re not 21 forever. Although I ran a good race in Rio I got tired of staying in my own lane. No more. Strike while the lightning is hot.

"Lightning has a voice – and it has always been heard. Many millions have heard me speak. And I speak for those who have no words. Lightning only goes in one direction. And that made all the difference."

Armed with all of this information, fans have one solid name in their minds, and that would be I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Alli Simpson, sister to Aussie singer Cody Simpson.

See why everyone is convinced it's her below.

Whilst Alli seems to be the most prominent guess, a few other names have been thrown in the ring, including Aussie actor Tammin Sursok.

Despite the speculation, fans won't know who exactly is singing behind the mask until they are officially revealed, so we'll just have to wait and see!

