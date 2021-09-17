Masked Singer viewers are convinced they know who Pavlova is. Channel Ten

Danni Minogue guessed Pav was an incognito Isla Fisher, Dave "Hughesy" Hughes took a stab at Natalie Portman, Urzila (who was very adamant that a Pav originates from NZ rather than down under) guessed it was Kiwi musician Lorde, and Jackie O suggested it might be Home & Away alum, Melissa George.

Twitter, however, had other ideas as to the Pavlova's true identity. Take a look.

Some top contenders when it came to guessing were The Great Australian Bake Off's Claire Hooper and comedian Kitty Flanagan, who both lived in WA for a time.

Meanwhile, many viewers believed Aussie cook and musician Anna Gare was behind the mask. A cook born in Western Australia who began her music career when she was 12 - she certainly seemed to fit the criteria.

Could Anna Gare be under the Pav costume? Instagram

So, are any of these guesses correct? We'll just have to keep watching for more clues.

We can't wait to see all the unmasked celebs.

