Grab your magnifying glass and let's start investigating.
- by
Catie Powers
If you told us five years ago that a bunch of masked characters singing karaoke while an audience chants "Take it off!" would bring us this much joy, we probably would've given you a look as odd as the characters themselves.
But here we are, another season of The Masked Singer Australia kicking off and we could not be more excited to try and figure out which celebs are lurking behind those masks.
WATCH: Masked Singer contestant loses their prop head in new trailer
You know the drill, a bunch of incognito Australians, and sometimes international, celebs perform on stage in front of an all-star panel, Dannii Minogue, Jackie 'O' Henderson, Urzilla Carlson and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughs, who take turns trying to figure out who is behind the character.
This year, we have some truly crazy masks - from a mullet, vampire, pavlova and more. Whoever at Channel Ten comes up with these characters deserves a raise, they're getting more and more obscure and creative.
As always, many Aussies are sure to be guessing along with the judges from their lounges. So, we're compiling each clue as they drop to help you figure out who the celeb is before they're unmasked and yell "I told you so!" at your significant other. You're welcome.
Does someone at Channel Ten have a thing for mullets?
Channel Ten
Mullet
"I'm a mullet of all trades."
"I'm at home in the water or on land."
All the lockdown cleaning clearly inspired whoever thought of this character.
Channel Ten
Duster
"I'm Duster and I'm always busy, but whether you like me is a matter of personal taste."
Doesn't get more Aussie than this (though, technically the Pav's from NZ).
Channel Ten
Pavlova
"I'm Duster and I'm always busy, but whether you like me is a matter of personal taste."
This is terrifying.
Channel Ten
Baby
"I never want to grow up so I can keep doing what a baby does."
Twilight looks different here.
Channel Ten
Vampire
"I'm not of this world or the other but you will all be entranced by my unexpected power."
It's party time.
Channel Ten
Piñata
"I'm Piñata and I'm a glorious thoroughbred steed who loves celebrations."
Imagine how mad you'd be if there was a lighting costume and you got stuck with a pavlova.
Channel Ten
Lightning
"This lightning might shock you but be warned, I never strike the same place twice."
Lookin' hot.
Channel Ten
Volcano
"I'm a hottie and you don't want to be around when this volcano starts smoking!"
We're still waiting on clues for Atlantis, Dolly, Kebab and Professor. Stay tuned!