Viewers may not agree on who Kebab is, but they do agree that watching them perform makes them hungry. Channel Ten

After Kebab performed a flaming rendition of Donna Summer's Hot Stuff, judge Jackie O asked if the incognito celeb was male or female, to which they replied: "Here’s what I can say about that: mostly I’m one, but I have been known to be the other."

Following this, the panel's guesses were all different. They included Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jack Vidgen, and Courtney Act.

And Twitter had similar ideas about who is hiding under the mask. Take a look.

Most viewers were placing their bets on either Australia's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity alum Jack Vidgen, or Australian Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Courtney Act.

So are they correct? Or will @nicwkelly have to eat his shoe after all? We guess we'll have to wait and see. We can't wait for the unmasking!

Can't get enough Masked Singer Content? Check out the articles below!

Every clue for The Masked Singer Australia 2021 revealed

All the unmasked celebrities on The Masked Singer 2021

All the clues from episode one of The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode two of The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode three of The Masked Singer Australia

The ingenious way George Calombaris hid his Masked Singer gig

Who is Mullet? All The Masked Singer clues

Who is Dolly? All The Masked Singer clues

Who is Baby? All The Masked Singer clues

Fans are convinced they know who The Masked Singer's Pavlova is