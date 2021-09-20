After Kebab performed a flaming rendition of Donna Summer's Hot Stuff, judge Jackie O asked if the incognito celeb was male or female, to which they replied: "Here’s what I can say about that: mostly I’m one, but I have been known to be the other."
Following this, the panel's guesses were all different. They included Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jack Vidgen, and Courtney Act.
And Twitter had similar ideas about who is hiding under the mask. Take a look.
Most viewers were placing their bets on either Australia's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity alum Jack Vidgen, or Australian Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Courtney Act.
So are they correct? Or will @nicwkelly have to eat his shoe after all? We guess we'll have to wait and see. We can't wait for the unmasking!
