The judges all had different ideas as to who Atlantis could be. Channel Ten

Then there were references to China and Tom Hanks which threw another curve ball into the mix. So far, the judges have guessed: Schapelle Corby, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michele, Jessica Watson, Stevie Nicks, Daryl Hannah, Bonnie Tyler and Macy Gray.

As much as we'd love for a member of Fleetwood Mac to be hiding under the mask, Twitter users had their own ideas as to who Atlantis may well be - and some do align with the judges. Take a look.

The most common guesses were American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, Macy Gray (whose real name is Natalie Renée McIntyre), and American-Australian vocalist and former Australian Idol judge, Marcia Hines.

Meanwhile, others did throw around names such as Constance Hall, Rhonda Burchmore and Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore.

So, are any of these guesses correct? We'll just have to wait for the unmasking.

Can't get enough Masked Singer Content? Check out the articles below!

Every clue for The Masked Singer Australia 2021

All the umasked celebrities on The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode one of The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode two of The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode three of The Masked Singer Australia

All the clues from episode four of The Masked Singer Australia

The ingenious way George Calombaris hid his Masked Singer gig

Who is Mullet? All The Masked Singer clues

Who is Baby? All The Masked Singer clues

Fans are convinced they know who The Masked Singer's Pavlova is

Fans are convinced they know who The Masked Singer's Kebab is