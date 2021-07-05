Word on the street is Tammin is back down under to appear on The Masked Singer. Getty

The former Pretty Little Liars actress has a musical background that would make her a shoo-in for the hit singing competition.

Following her exit from Home and Away in 2004, Tammin pursued a singing career and released a solo album, before moving to LA to pursue acting.

But although she's made it big overseas, the actress recently confessed to New Idea that she'd be all for a return to Sumer Bay.



In May this year, Tammin, who starred as Dani Sutherland on the iconic Aussie soap, revealed she'd come back to Home and Away if the opportunity presents itself.

"I would do a cameo for the fans for sure," the 37-year-old actress shared.

"It’s where I started and what gave me everything in my career – if it wasn’t for that show I don’t know where my life would’ve gone. I’m very grateful for the experience and the opportunity and so I would definitely do a cameo."

However, don't expect Dani to permanently return to the Bay.

"I don’t think I would go back and replay that character for a long time because I think her story was told and I think that character is done and I love to explore opportunities. But I would definitely give a kiss to all my fans’ way by coming back on."

Tammin was just 15-years-old when she first starred on Home and Away, appearing on our screens from 2000 to 2004.

Though she's not in direct contact with her former co-stars, the actress did dish to New Idea about a recent encounter with fellow Summer Bay alum and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

"I saw Chris Hemsworth years ago at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles and we chatted. When you’re in that experience together it’s like family and you never forget your family," she said.

