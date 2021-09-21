Who is Vampire? Fans think they already know. Ten

"I am Vampire and I am eternal. I do not fear the daylight, I embraced it and it embraced me. It fed me when I most needed it. I am the child of Vampires. Who I am runs through my blood, it always has," they said in episode one.

"But vampires age slowly. As a Vampire, I have unexpected power. I don’t wish to be unkind but do not underestimate me. Werewolves fear gold. Vampires do not. We revel in it. The heavier the better."

"I am Vampire, a creature others should fear. I am a modern Vampire. The old church holds no fear for me. But that does not make me a hero. Unlike most vampires, I glimpsed my future in the Daylight. I knew there would be difficulties but I should fear nothing. Vampires do not concern ourselves with the stupid things," they said in episode three.

"The nations of the earth have cheered me on. Tears have flowed too. I have not slept since my teenage years. My life is like a waking dream."

"I am the child of Vampires. Who I am runs through my blood, it always has." Ten

So, when you add all this up, which celebrity do you get? Well, fans seem to think it's none other than Anastacia Lyn Newkirk.

They've taken to The Masked Singer's Instagram comments to suggest Anastacia's name multiple times, and fans have also shared their guesses to Twitter.

See below why everyone is convinced that Vampire is Anastacia.

As for whether or not it is in fact Anastacia underneath the Vampire mask, we'll just have to keep watching and waiting for more clues as the season goes on.

In the meantime, you can check out all the season's clues here and all the celebrities who have been unmasked here.