"I’m Baby and I don’t ever want to grow up!" Ten

In a clip released on The Masked Singer's Instagram, we received some rather telling clues about Baby, where they said: "I never want to grow up so I can keep doing what a baby does."

They went on to add in the clip: "I’m Baby and I don’t ever want to grow up! I love flowers, I’ve been around them all my life. I’m a baby, so I’m short but not short for anything in particular!

"Aren’t these animals perfect? Well, I don’t like perfection, it makes me go waa! waa! Am I the type to spit the dummy? I am not! That’s a nasty web you weave when you do that, and watch out for the spider’s bite," they said.

"I’ve been front and centre and I’ve been on the wings. Front and centre is better. I’m Baby and I’m going to get my way tonight."

The guesses as to who Baby could be are rolling in. Ten

So, who could it be? Well, a few fans have already started to figure it out, with many taking to the comments under the clip to share their take on who it is.

"Ella Hooper. Her label is Wah Wah and she’s from Violet Town," one user wrote.

"Charlotte Crosby. Web reference = Charlotte’s Web. Got angry with the bed = Cross Bee/Crosby. Also she leaked that she was quarantining in aus when this show was about to start filmin," another added.

Maree Lowes, Candy Moll, and Natalie Bassingthwaighte were also mentioned a few times by fans, who all seem a little divided on who Baby could be.

Could Charlotte be under the Baby mask? Getty

As for whether or not any of their guesses are correct, we'll just have to keep watching and waiting for more clues as the season goes on.

In the meantime, you can check out all the season's clues here and all the celebrities who have been unmasked here.

Happy guessing!

