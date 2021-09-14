The Masked Singer 2021 is back and not a moment too soon. Oh, how we have missed watching a bunch of slightly terrifying masked characters sing their heart out on stage while the nation desperately tries to guess who is performing the chaotic karaoke.

And this year, The Masked Singer may be more chaotic than ever (if the costumes and clues are anything to go by).

After each performance, judges Dannii Minogue, Jackie 'O' Henderson, Urzilla Carlson and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes take it in turns guessing just who is lurking inside the costume.

One by one, the characters are unmasked and the celebrities are revealed until only one is left standing.

We’ve compiled all the booted celebrities below. Let’s see if your guesses were right.