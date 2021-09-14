The Masked Singer 2021 is back and not a moment too soon. Oh, how we have missed watching a bunch of slightly terrifying masked characters sing their heart out on stage while the nation desperately tries to guess who is performing the chaotic karaoke.
And this year, The Masked Singer may be more chaotic than ever (if the costumes and clues are anything to go by).
After each performance, judges Dannii Minogue, Jackie 'O' Henderson, Urzilla Carlson and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes take it in turns guessing just who is lurking inside the costume.
One by one, the characters are unmasked and the celebrities are revealed until only one is left standing.
We’ve compiled all the booted celebrities below. Let’s see if your guesses were right.
The Volcano has been revealed.
Volcano | Vinnie Jones
The first character to be unmasked was Volcano, who performed an explosive cover of I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.
Despite Dannii guessing Sacha Baron Cohen, Hughesy suggesting Christian Bale, Urzila taking a stab at Billy Bob Thornton and Jackie O guessing Anthony Mundine, the judges were all incorrect on this one.
The Volcano was English-Welsh actor and former professional footballer, Vinnie Jones. He played for Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers.
As far as his acting career goes, Vinnie has had roles in Snatch, Gone in 60 Seconds, X-Men: The Last Stand, She's The Man and more.