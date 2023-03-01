Will Sandy and Dan stay together? Nine

Eventually though, after copping a ton of backlash from other contestants, Dan apologised to Sandy but the Married At First Sight experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling didn’t think he was being entirely genuine. Neither did Evelyn.

“I feel like you’re kind of manipulating her… You’re very intelligent at deflecting the situation,” Evelyn told Dan (what a queen).

But Sandy seemed to buy Dan’s apology, which begs the question: Are Sandy and Dan still together?

So far, Sandy and Dan do still follow each other on Instagram but that doesn't really indicate whether or not they’re still together as both of their accounts are currently run by MAFS producers…

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Evelyn parties with Duncan and Harrison

Plus, according to The Daily Mail, Dan is currently dating Samantha Symes - an influencer who attended Sandy and Dan’s MAFS wedding in a low-cut orange dress.

Dan was recently spotted repeatedly kissing Samantha while they were out at dinner with friends. He was also spotted kissing Samantha on a different occasion, while the two were at the beach together.

And in a now-deleted post, Samantha shared a photo of Dan kissing her cheek while she sat on his lap on Instagram.

So with that in mind, it looks like Sandy and Dan are not together and have separated. We can’t help but wonder how long they stayed in the Married At First Sight experiment though…

Dan is reportedly dating Samantha Symes; who attended Sandy and Dan's MAFS wedding! Nine

Will Sandy and Dan both leave the show this Sunday during the commitment ceremony? Or will they somehow make it to the end? If so, does that mean they split after the filming for MAFS ended??? Only time will tell!

Married At First Sight airs on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays on 9 and 9Now.