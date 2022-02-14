While Holly says acting is a passion of hers, it's not why she entered the experiment. Nine

While Holly joined the experiment to hopefully find the one, her showbiz past still had some fans questioning her motives. Over the years, the bride has appeared in a handful of feature films, including the 2010 action-thriller, The Devil’s 6 Commandments, and The Bondi Chronicles in 2013.

While those two films were shot locally and had a limited release, in 2017 Holly travelled to Canada after she was cast in NBC’s time-travel TV drama, Timeless.

“I can only hope (acting) continues to be a part of my life in some small way." Instagram

“Timeless was a US series shot in Vancouver. I was lucky enough to score a small role on an episode! Although small, it was an incredible experience that I’ll always hold close to my heart!” Holly says.

“My intentions for coming onto MAFS were pure and honest. I really thought I’d tried everything when it came to dating. My acting career had nothing to do with going on MAFS. I do enjoy the occasional lifestyle modelling or commercial gig – however, this hasn’t been my focus.”

Sceptical fans have mocked Holly’s outbursts at her husband, Texas-born Andrew, with some even calling her “rehearsed”, but it’s clear the bubbly brunette is trying her hardest in the experiment.

“Andrew and I have very different values,” Holly said of her MAFS groom. Nine

“Andrew and I have very different values,” Holly declares, noting that viewers are often not privy to the entire emotional roller-coaster of the experiment.

“Behind the scenes on our honeymoon, Andrew expressed his strong political views that were very different to mine – the very opposite of what he said on camera at the wedding,” she says, hinting that further complications are ahead for the couple.

