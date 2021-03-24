"The Drama Army member who spotted him and sent in these cute pics..." Instagram

"The Drama Army member who spotted him and sent in these cute pics of them holding hands also said she overheard him tell her he loved her!" the podcast wrote.

The onlooker who sent in the photos also said: “She got off my flight from Melbourne and he greeted her at the airport and when they were walking in front of me he asked her if she loved him and she said yes and nodded.”

In the photos, Chris looks barley recognisable as he rocks a new haircut and is clean shaven - save for a moustache - and is holding hands with his rumoured new girlfriend.

Chris doesn't look like this anymore! Channel Nine

His shocking new look had some people questioning whether it was actually him, however, it was his tattoos that gave him away.

In response to the doubts made by users, So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto said while she originally thought the same thing, she checked his tattoos to confirm that it was indeed him.

The girl in the photos was also later identified as Byron Bay based yoga teacher, Paige Christie.

Chris made the decision to leave the experiment following a blowup with wife Jaimie. Channel Nine

It comes as Chris made a dramatic exit on the show, after he confronted his wife Jaimie for allegedly saying that she wanted to stay just for the cameras.

"The simple fact of the matter is I'm not here to pretend I was actually here to find someone and it's just horrible what's going on," he said.

Following the argument, Chris made the decision to leave the experiment and said: "I came in here to give my heart and to put everything in and I did. I hope that I will actually find the one that I'm supposed to be with and they just want to be with me too."