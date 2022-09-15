She first revealed she was seeing someone abroad in August and even returned to Italy to spend more time with Andrew during her lengthy European vacation.
Now Domenica has arrived home to Australia and it sounds like she’s excited to get back out there – but she’s not looking for another wedding ring.
“I’m at a stage where I don’t even give a s--t if I don’t get married ever again,” the MAFS star admitted on the podcast.
“I’m not that girl now that needs the big f--king f--k off diamond on her finger, I’m not the girl who needs the big white dress, I’m so past that.”
Domenica was married once before starring on MAFS, where she had a TV wedding to Jack Millar.
While the pair’s romance didn’t last, they’re still on good terms and Domenica recently congratulated Jack on finding new love with Love Island star Courtney Stubbs.
This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.