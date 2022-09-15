Domenica Calarco has announced she and her handsome Italian boyfriend Andre Zitt have called it quits after a whirlwind European romance.

Sharing news of the split in her and Ella Ding’s podcast Sit With Us, the Married At First Sight star confessed things didn’t pan out the way she had hoped.

“My summer romance hasn’t played out how I guess I wanted it to play out,” Domenica said.

“As much as I want to say everything and talk about everything, I think there are certain details of this thing that I wanna keep private.”

The announcement came just hours after Domenica lashed out at online gossip site So Dramatic! for revealing Andre’s identity to the public.