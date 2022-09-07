Dom teased fans with details of her Italian fling! Instagram

"He's actually been learning English and I've been teaching him all the really rude words," she revealed. "I taught him 'f—k that' and it's the best thing ever."

She then called him over to say the cheeky phrase into the microphone with his Italian accent, thrilling listeners and fans of the MAFS bride.

He then confirmed he was happy to be on the podcast, cheekily adding "Hi Australia" as Domenica revealed he'd been listening to the podcast.

While talking about bad dating experiences, Domenica revealed that naughty Mr Napoli was "once a f—kboy" but Ella reassured fans that Mr Napoli is "beautiful" and "kind".

Dom revealed her mystery man had been learning English for her. Instagram

She added that Domenica is guaranteed to miss him, given they live on two different continents.

"I am gonna miss him. Legit," Dom confirmed. "I'm definitely going to miss him. I'm going to miss Italy, I'm going to miss everything about this place."

Mr Napoli himself has told Domenica he doesn't want her to return home to Australia, but the pair have been discussing him visiting her Down Under in the coming months.

"It doesn't feel crazy to ask him to come to Australia," she said of how quickly their romance has progressed, Ella adding: "This could be the love of your life!"

At one point Domenica even let him take over the chat with Ella, who cheekily asked him how he felt about her.

Dom said she met up with the man in Naples, where they enjoyed a romantic date before she headed to Florence.

"We sat in this little café at the train station and my mum was literally just sitting with us helping to translate," she said.

"We talked about everything, but the way we just looked at each other, I feel like we communicated through that.

"We didn't kiss, he just gave me a hug. Then he messaged me when I was on the train after we'd left and he said, 'I really wanted to kiss you but your mum was there', which was really cute."

"It was the best day ever." Instagram

After talking on social media, the man travelled to Florence so he could visit Dom.

"It's so weird and new to me because I've never had a man do anything nice like that," she said.

"It was the best day ever. He got in early, I went to meet him at nine o'clock, and then we went and had breakfast and we walked around and literally my phone the entire day was like the translator when we couldn't speak.

"He is very thoughtful and romantic, which I don't know if that's weird to say because we've literally only met a few times and gone on a few dates… He's done more in two dates than a lot of men that I've dated recently."

