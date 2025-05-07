There’s nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh blooms.

But the sad truth is that flowers don’t last as long as we’d like them to.

With the help of Ryan Primrose, managing director of Flowers for Everyone, we’ve rounded up a few helpful hacks to make your bouquet last.

A spoonful of sugar in the water keeps flowers pretty. (Credit: Getty)

Prep and set

Just like us, flowers love a nurturing home. When transferring a floral bouquet into a vase, Ryan recommends you follow these steps:

1. Remove all foliage on the stems below the water level.

2. Recut stem on 45-degree angle, trimming at least 2-3cm, and place quickly into water to prevent the stems from resealing if out of water for a length of time.

3. Add flower food to water; this will allow the flowers to fully open and enjoy maximum vase life in your home. If flower food is unavailable add one tablespoon of sugar – this will act as a flower food – and ½ tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to kill any bacteria.

4. Repeat the above every three days or earlier if you see cloudy water. Flowers love clean, fresh water and a good trim when replacing the water and flower food.

TIP: “For flowers that arrive in Oasis (green floral foam), place the container over the sink and water daily as the Oasis can dry out much faster than flowers arranged in vases,” says Ryan.

Flowers last longer in a cool and clean environment. (Credit: Getty)

Keep it clean

Prolonging your petals starts with a clean vase. Before placing your flowers into a container, Ryan says it’s a good idea to clean the vase with “hot water and bleach to kill any bacteria”.

Maintenance is also key when it comes to giving florals some TLC.

“Remove older wilted blooms,” he says.

“For multi-flower stems such as lilies, sprays, and roses, simply cut the older blooms off to allow new buds to fully open.”

Location, location!

Who knew fresh fruit could be a silent killer?

“Fruit gives off ethylene gas, which will speed up the ageing process,” Ryan advises, so keep your flowers and fruit bowls separate.

When it comes to the right temperature, “keep your flowers overnight in the coldest room of your home, even the fridge,” suggests Ryan.

“Flowers love a cool environment, and this will add days to vase life.”

Make sure you choose your location wisely. (Credit: Getty)

Are you in Brisbane or Sydney?

