When we think of the iconic, Australian Brand Review we may think of the colours red and pink, baby doll dresses, lace, and a vintage 1950s-inspired look.

However, today the brand looks a little different. After four decades of creating romantic collections for the modern woman with their signature colours, vintage prints, and feminine silhouettes, Review is embarking on a new direction and it begins this Spring.

The first peak at their new look is within their September capsule that features sleek shift and sheath dresses that play with modern proportions including exaggerated sleeves with more streamlined silhouettes through the body.

(Credit: Review Australia )

Vibrant, trending hues and floral blooms make an appearance throughout the range as well as shirt dresses with a romantic twist and ‘that’ figure-flattering broderie anglaise dress we can’t stop thinking about.

With a Spring palette that is grounded with fresh ecru and indigo denim styles, this wearable collection might just be what your Spring wardrobe is missing. Imagine the outfit opportunities with just a pair of jeans, a girly top, and a statement dress– all easily styled with tan accessories for whatever occasion this Spring.

As the season progresses, Review focuses on prints with floral motifs mixed with utility detailing like domed gold buttons and sleek seaming- a nod to their new focus. However, their vintage flair and feminine brand handwriting come into play with soft pinks, sky blues, and Spring textures such as lace and tweed.

So if you’re a loyal Review girl or are just beginning, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with their new direction and commitment to dress women for the moment they want to remember. We think they’ve nailed the ‘LWD’ (little white dress) brief this season so here are our favourites from the collection.

Here’s what we are shopping:

(Credit: Review Australia)

Magnolia Dress in Ivory, $299.95 at Review

(Credit: Review Australia)

Caroline Blouse in Bayside, $169.95 at Review, and the Georgie Jean in Soft Blue, $149.95 at Review

(Credit: Review Australia)

Olinda Panelled Dress in Orchid, $279.95 at Review

(Credit: Review Australia)

Zoey Lace Dress in Ivory, $199.95 at Review

(Credit: Review Australia)

Trina A-line Dress in Ivory, $289.95 at Review

(Credit: Review Australia)

Gigi Denim Dress in Ecru, $269.95 at Review