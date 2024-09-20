Some say that leopard print is a neutral, but regardless of the sartorial opinions, it’s definitely a print that has come in and out of fashion yet still remains a classic.

Whether it’s the neutral colours within the print or the fun vibe that people love about it, leopard print will never truly be forgotten. In 2024, it’s definitely back in the spotlight.

Rosamund Pike looking chic in Dior (Credit: Getty Images)

Suddenly all our favourite high street stores, celebrities and stylish people a-like have been opting for this bold print. Whether it be the viral jeans, a statement shoe or a classic spring dress – leopard print is everywhere.

For those a little hesitant, we’re here to help foster some style inspiration with 3 ways everybody is wearing it from a statement look to just a few spots of feline flair.

Wear ‘the’ jean

Leopard print jeans specifically have been going viral with what feels like every brand dabbling in the trend and producing their own version, whether they’re an ultra-baggy fit or something more classic. Our styling tip is to keep it simple and pair a relaxed fit with a boxy t-shirt, belt and simple ballet flats.

Heidi Klum (Credit: Getty Images)

Shop our favourites

(Credit: Forever New)

Forever New Niki Ankle Straight Jean, $109.99 at Forever New

Supré Low Rise Baggy Jean in Devin Leopard, $65 at Supré

(Credit: The Iconic)

Bershka Animal Print Balloon Carpenter Pants, $105 at The Iconic

Make a statement

For the warmer months when you want something a little more elevated, look no further than a leopard print dress. Despite its busy print, it’s easy to style with.

Whether you choose a more causal look with tan sandals and a raffia bag or something a little more glamorous with gold jewellery and a black pair of heels- it’s more versatile than you think. Choose it for your next date night!

Ashley Graham (Credit: Getty Images)

Shop our favourites

(Credit: Forever New)

Forever New Logan Curve Flutter Sleeve Midi in Tan Neutral Leopard, $179.99 at Forever New

H&M A-line Mini Dress in Leopard, $44.99 at H&M

(Credit: Cotton On)

Cotton On Haven V- Neck Maxi Dress, $69.95 at The Iconic

Go subtle

For the neutral girls out there or those who are unsure whether they’ll get enough wear out the print, a shoe is your next best option.

Style it with anything from blue denim to camel-coloured tailored trousers, or even red. Our top pick for spring is to make a floaty white linen dress a little edgier with a leopard print heel.

Laura Haddock (Credit: Getty Images)

Shop our favourites

(Credit: Wittner)

Wittner Leia Leopard Print Leather Stiletto Heel Slingback, $199.95 at Wittner

(Credit: ASOS)

ASOS Design Wide Fit Lottie Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Leopard, $42 at ASOS

(Credit: Novo Shoes)

Novo Shoes Zable Leopard Sandal, $79.99 at Novo Shoes