Since the early 2010s, after women began challenging the rigid beauty standards, there has been a huge growth in body-positive campaigns, plus-size influencers, models and a huge variety of size-inclusive brands. Yet most remain as e-commerce businesses with no storefront making it tricky to try before you buy.

So, when you’re in a pinch and need a new outfit, chain store brands you can visit at your local shopping centre do make life easier. Whether it’s a new work outfit, a dress for the weekend or some everyday essentials these popular stores found nationwide can help.

For a long time, however, they only offered up to sizes 12-14, cutting out the plus-size demographic. Thankfully in recent years, these Australian brands have extended their sizing to be more inclusive and now offer flattering, functional and stylish collections for all shapes and sizes.

Here are six stores we can guarantee you’ve walked past multiple times yet might not know they were size-inclusive. Happy shopping!

(Credit: City Chic)

City Chic

City Chic is an Australian fashion brand specialising in trendy, curve-inclusive clothing for women in sizes 24-26. With a focus on confidence and empowerment, City Chic offers stylish, figure-flattering designs across dresses, denim, lingerie, and more, so you can express yourself boldly and fashionably.

(Credit: Forever New )

Forever New

Known for its inclusive occasionwear and everyday essentials, the womenswear brand, Forever New offers a curve range for sizes up to 24 which is designed to fit and flatter in all the right places. Whether it be a dress or jeans, comfort is at the forefront of its stylish collections.

(Credit: Cotton On )

Cotton On

With stores all over the country, this everyday essentials brand is a household name and has made a conscious effort to grow its plus-size range over recent years. Whether you shop online or at selected stores, there is something for everyone. The range includes denim, apparel, pyjamas and activewear.

Sussan

This heritage label loved by Australian women for its comfortable sleepwear, cosy knits and trendy accessories hasn’t always included sizes up to 22. Nowadays almost all the range is available in plus sizes to help cater to its beloved community of women.

Commonry

Established in 2020, the relative newcomer offers premium wardrobe essentials for the modern woman with a strong size-inclusive representation across the business. With everything from chic work essentials, elegant dresses and trending accessories up to a size 22, it’s a one-stop shop for stress-free shopping,

Fayt The Label

Only launched in 2017, Fayt who began online and now has four stores in Australia, has grown in popularity exponentially. In a bid to close the gap in the market, Fayt wanted to create a fashionable label, fit for all shapes and sizes whether you’re looking for workwear, formalwear, activewear or just a pair of pants that cater to your curves without the pesky waistband gap. Available in sizes 6 to 26 and the ability to try in-store, it’s no wonder why it’s so popular.