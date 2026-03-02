What are Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes – and how can a blood donation save a life?

Every three days, one Australian is diagnosed with a Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome.

Advertisement

Most of them are children and young adults, and half those diagnosed will not survive, according to organisation Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision.

Thousands more live with complex medical challenges and ongoing health risks, including a significantly higher chance of developing cancer.

Knowing the signs, causes and ways to help can mean saving a life.

The illness is commonly found in children and young adults. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

What are Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes?

Bone marrow failure happens when the body is unable to produce or continue to produce healthy blood cells.

According to St Vincent’s Institute, the three main types of Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes are:

Aplastic anaemia – Bone marrow stops producing enough new blood cells.

Myelodysplastic syndromes – Blood cells fail to mature properly, which affects their function.

Advertisement

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria – Red blood cells lack protective coating and break down too quickly.

What are the symptoms?

Recognising symptoms early might be able to change the trajectory of someone’s journey.

Maddie Riewoldt (pictured) was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia. (Credit: Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision)

Potential signs of Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome include an ongoing sense of fatigue and weakness, frequent infections, and abnormal bleeding or bruising, among others.

Advertisement

What can cause bone marrow failure?

The cause is not often clear for patients, hence the need for urgent investment into research.

The illness can be inherited genetically or be acquired from various external factors such as viral infections, drugs, chemicals, radiation, cancer and other unknown factors, according to studies.

In Maddie Riewoldt’s honour

You might know Nick Riewoldt from his AFL career or from his Celebrity MasterChef win, but it’s his family’s legacy, born from the loss of his sister Maddie, that matters most to his heart.

Before her passing at 26, Maddie relied on hundreds of transfusions to stay alive during treatment.

Advertisement

“When my brother and I weren’t a match for a stem cell transplant, Maddie had to rely on an international donor,” Nick says. “That is the reality for so many … Raising awareness and taking action is critical.”

Maddie is remembered fondly by her brothers, including Nick Riewoldt (right). (Credit: Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision)

According to Fiona, Maddie’s journey showed the family just how little was really known about the disease and how limited the options for treatment were.

“It was incredibly confronting to realise doctors are doing their best with therapies that haven’t changed in decades,” she adds. “Research is the only way that changes.

Advertisement

It’s how we move from managing symptoms to finding better treatments and, ultimately, cures.”

Are you struggling with something similar?

Going through something similar? Whether it’s someone you love or a personal battle, you don’t have to always be strong, Fiona tells New Idea, who understands how isolating a diagnosis can be.

“There were days when I felt completely undone, and that’s OK,” she adds. “Try to take it one day at a time. Lean on the people who offer help, even if it feels uncomfortable.

No family should have to navigate it alone. Hold onto the small moments of light, laughter, the little signs of hope, the family rituals. Those moments carry you further than you think they will.”

Advertisement

How to help save a life

One in three Australians will need a donation of blood in their lifetime, but only one in 30 donates.

In fact, a new blood donor is needed every five minutes, according to Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision.

As the mother of Maddie Riewoldt, who passed away in 2015 from aplastic anaemia, Fiona knows how life-changing a donation can be for a person diagnosed.

Blood donations are crucial for treatment. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

“For someone living with a syndrome, a blood or bone marrow donation isn’t just generous,” she says. “It can quite literally mean the difference between life and death.

We know first-hand how precious that time is. Becoming a blood donor or joining the stem cell donor registry is such a simple act, but its impact can echo through an entire family forever.”

To learn more about blood donations, visit blood.gov.au. To join the Stem Cell Donor Registry visit redcross.org.au.

Visit mrv.org.au for stem cell information and support.

Advertisement