Washed cotton trench coat in khaki, $90 (usually $150) at ASOS
If you’re after a slightly oversized fit, then consider this your top pick for the cooler months. Team it with a mid-weight knit, denim and knee-high boots for a trendy look.
Trainor Trench Coat In Khaki, $129.90 at St Frock
Consider this your newest capsule wardrobe addition. It's an incredibly chic and timeless piece that you can dress up or down and wear across seasons.
The Fated Aliah Trench, $104 (usually $149.95) at THE ICONIC
With a longline silhouette to go with just about any winter outfit you throw together, this earthy-toned coat will keep you moving in style and comfort.
Piper Oversized Double Breasted Coat in Khaki, $129 (usually $249.95) at Myer
In case you haven’t noticed, laying is most certainly in this winter and what better way to do so than with this dramatically oversized coat? Layer it over your favourite jumpers and tees for an effortlessly cool outfit.
Pure Cotton Stormwear Longline Trench Coat, $165 at Marks and Spencer
Be ready for the wet weather with this pure cotton trench coat that boasts Stormwear technology to keep you dry. Plus, the funnel neck and cuffed long sleeves are there to add some much-needed warmth.
Ivy Zip Off Trench Coat in Khaki, $111.97 (usually $159.95) at Glue Store
This trench coat not only comes in that deep green khaki colourway you're looking for but has zip off sections that can be converted into a cropped jacket for an entirely new look.