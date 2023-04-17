Karl’s recent holiday was overshadowed by negative press… New Idea

It certainly hasn’t been a great start to the year for Karl. This beach holiday marked the first time he’d returned to Noosa since his infamous spat with cricketer Michael Clarke in January, which became national news.

Well-placed insiders reveal the brawl, which was over Jasmine’s sister and Michael’s then-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, was the thing that finally caused Karl and Jasmine, 39, to take stock. The loved-up pair have been embarking on a full-scale health kick ever since.

“Karl told his Today viewers that after ‘Noosagate’ he was getting off the booze for the month of February. He figures as a moderate drinker that was the first positive step to make,” the insider reveals to New Idea.

WATCH: Michael Clarke's public screaming match with Karl Stefanovic and Jade Yarbrough

Following Jasmine’s recent stay at the exclusive Gaia Retreat & Spa, Karl is said to be relying on simple exercise and clean eating to get in shape. Sources say Jasmine has completely overhauled their diets, replacing constant takeaway with home-cooked meals.

Reports of his caution come as sources reveal Nine are set to ramp up the PR push for Karl, with “puff pieces” already lined up. Jasmine is also urging her husband to take a month off work before a possible move to a four-day week– a similar arrangement to Karl’s Sunrise counterpart, David Koch.

“Jasmine just wants Karl to be healthy and turn himself around,” says our insider. “And, hopefully, another baby is on the cards soon.”

