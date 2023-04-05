Nine

“Look, you didn’t get the opportunity…I know you have a wonderful Quentin Tarantino story, unfortunately you haven’t been able to share it yet, with the media in Australia,” Karl began.

“We’ve got time, this is our show, goddammit,” he quipped before asking Nicholas:

“Can you share that story with us?”

Nicholas, who plays Cousin Greg in Succession, clearly enjoyed Karl’s wisecrack and joked that the story was “10 minutes” long and everybody should “get ready,” before he launched into his Tarantino story.

Essentially, when Nicholas was younger he was travelling on the same plane as Tarantino and because, at the time, he had just starred in the Disney movie Princess Protection Program, he thought he should try and network with the Oscar-winning director.

“I went to my seat, and I was like, ‘I have to do something’. I’d just been in this Disney Channel movie and I was on the back of a magazine,” Nicholas said.

The actor revealed that he ripped the page of himself from the magazine and went up to Tarantino.

“I gave it to Quentin, and I was just like, ‘That’s me there! That’s me! I'm in this movie, and watch it if you have Disney Channel!’. It felt, like, so stupid, but I was like, ‘I have to do something,’” Nicholas continued.

“And his response was, ‘Hopefully we work together someday’. I think I tried to get his email the next day, but nobody would give it to me.”