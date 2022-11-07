A source has claimed that Karl is wanting another child with his wife, Jasmine. Instagram

Karl’s eldest children, Jackson, 23, Willow, 17, and River, 16, whom he shares with first wife Cassandra Thorburn, are all close in age. It’s understandable then that Karl might want Harper to experience that same sibling bond.

Meanwhile, the source reckons the “timing couldn’t be better” for Jasmine, who is said to be “keen to have another bub as soon as possible”.

After closing her luxury footwear line Mara & Mine in April, she’s now got the time to “devote to being a mum”, the source explains.

Prioritising family time has also become of huge importance to Karl since Harper was born in May 2020. Our insider confirms that the family “spend a lot of downtime” with Karl’s middle brother, Peter, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Jeffreys, and their young sons, Henry and Oscar.

“While Harper loves time with the cousins, she would no doubt enjoy having her own baby brother or sister around the house full-time.”

New Idea hears the couple are hoping their dream comes to fruition in the new year. And while they’re likely not going to confirm anything any time soon, Karl may have accidentally dropped a hint during an on-air segment last week.

The slip-up occurred during a chat with Today’s resident medical expert, Dr Nick Coatsworth, about a prenatal online testing tool. Known as YourChoice, it aims to provide expectant parents with more information about the health of their baby.

Karl may have let slip that he's already expecting another child during a Today show segment... Instagram

Dr Coatsworth told Karl and his co-host Allison Langdon: “I did it this morning Karl – don’t worry, I’m not pregnant!” to which Karl quickly responded, “I can’t be certain!”

Ally nervously giggled, before hastily moving onto the next topic.

Hmm… watch this space!