A source claims after their infamous Noosa fight, Michael and Karl are no longer friends. Getty

“Karl’s very upset, and the shame this has brought to he and [wife] Jasmine’s families,” the source reveals to New Idea. “A lot of people in the industry expected Michael to front up that Monday morning and own it.”

Instead, the job fell to Michael’s co-host Gerard Middleton, who moved on pretty quickly after telling listeners:

“It is a private matter that Clarkey’s obviously been dealing with,” before adding, “a very, very private matter which unfortunately was made public”.

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's proud dad moment as daughter Harper starts kindy

The insider adds that the zipped lips of the former golden boy of Aussie cricket has left all those involved in the spat a little shell-shocked.

“Everyone was left gobsmacked,” says the source. “Like, is that the best you can do Clarkey?!”

And it seems that losing his best mate is the start of bad things for Michael.

The father-of-one’s fall from grace is only just beginning, after he was stood down from his upcoming lucrative commentary stint in India merely days after the Noosa fight footage made headlines.

Michael has lost his job commentating on the upcoming Australian Cricket Tour To India. Getty

“Michael knows he needs Karl onside more than ever now – there was a whisper they’d been chatting during the holidays before the ‘Clarke-in-the-park’ spat about a possible side gig on Today,” confirms the source.

“That’s not likely going to happen anytime soon – unless Karl can forgive his mate, but this is one rift that could take a very long time to mend.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!