Guy was quick to start snacking! Instagram

"This one's for you @matildas," Jules penned as she shared a video of her assembling the snack plate to her Instagram account.

"An Aussie-inspired snack plate! Come on girls let's go all the way 💚💛🇦🇺⚽️🏆."

The Matildas face off against Sweden on Saturday night Getty

Complete with Tim Tams, fairy bread, Iced Vovo's, lamingtons, Allen's Party Mix, Twisties, and Caramello Koalas, the snack platter was full of staple Aussie party food - perfect for feeding your friends and family at your Matildas viewing party!

Her husband of 15 years, Guy, even made a sneaky appearance, his arm coming into frame and he started to sneakily snack on the platter much to Jules' frustration.

True to the occasion, Jules even had a crack at kicking a soccer ball about in her kitchen!

A Matilda in the making? Instagram

MORE RECIPES FROM JULES SEBASTIAN

Jules Sebastian shares delicious and healthy pizza alternative

Jules Sebastian's creamy chorizo pasta

Jules Sebastian shares a mouthwatering burrata recipe

Jules Sebastian's super easy breakfast frittata recipe

Jules Sebastian shares her recipe for mini biscoff cheesecake