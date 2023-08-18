"This one's for you @matildas," Jules penned as she shared a video of her assembling the snack plate to her Instagram account.
"An Aussie-inspired snack plate! Come on girls let's go all the way 💚💛🇦🇺⚽️🏆."
Complete with Tim Tams, fairy bread, Iced Vovo's, lamingtons, Allen's Party Mix, Twisties, and Caramello Koalas, the snack platter was full of staple Aussie party food - perfect for feeding your friends and family at your Matildas viewing party!
Her husband of 15 years, Guy, even made a sneaky appearance, his arm coming into frame and he started to sneakily snack on the platter much to Jules' frustration.
True to the occasion, Jules even had a crack at kicking a soccer ball about in her kitchen!
