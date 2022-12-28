With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, we bet you’re looking for delicious appetisers to serve your guests (or just yourself)...
Luckily, Jules Sebastian has you covered, as the best-selling author has taken to Instagram to share the recipe to a mouth-watering “Sizzling Oil Pesto & Burrata”.
Jules captioned her post with, “This will definitely be on high rotation over the entertaining season” and we couldn’t agree more as while the burrata dish is fairly simple to make, it looks fresh and full of flavour.
To make the Sizzling Oil Pesto & Burrata - which Jules doesn’t take credit for, she says she found the recipe on a blog called Food My Muse - you’ll need:
2 burrata balls
20-25 fresh basil leaves
2 tbsp chives
10-12 fresh oregano leaves
3 tbsp toasted pine nuts
1/4 c olive oil
1/2 garlic clove
chilli flakes
finely grated parmesan
zest of 1 lemon + tiny squeeze of it
seasoned salt to taste
Baguette
This burrata dish will be perfect for any New Year’s Eve festivity!
To make the dish, roughly chop the fresh basil leaves, chives and oregano leaves and place them in a dish. Then roast the pine nuts, finely chop them and add them to the dish.
Add the garlic, chilli flakes, parmesan, lemon zest and juice to the dish and stir well.
Then heat the olive oil in a pan and once it’s sizzling, as Jules says make sure the oil is sizzling and not boiling, add the oil to the dish and give the mixture another good stir.
Add the burrata balls on top, drizzle a small amount of the mixture on top of the balls, and that’s it! Serve with slices of a fresh or toasted (your call!) baguette. Happy New Year indeed…