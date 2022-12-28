This burrata dish will be perfect for any New Year’s Eve festivity! Instagram

To make the dish, roughly chop the fresh basil leaves, chives and oregano leaves and place them in a dish. Then roast the pine nuts, finely chop them and add them to the dish.

Add the garlic, chilli flakes, parmesan, lemon zest and juice to the dish and stir well.

WATCH: Jules Sebastian recreates pesto eggs hack from TikTok

Then heat the olive oil in a pan and once it’s sizzling, as Jules says make sure the oil is sizzling and not boiling, add the oil to the dish and give the mixture another good stir.

Add the burrata balls on top, drizzle a small amount of the mixture on top of the balls, and that’s it! Serve with slices of a fresh or toasted (your call!) baguette. Happy New Year indeed…