Australia versus Sweden on August, 19. Getty

And for those watching the grand finale, Spain is placed at winning with $2.70 on Sportsbet while England has odds of $2.87. The chance of a draw is $2.90.

While Australia will support and be proud of the Matildas no matter Saturday’s results, but do our girls have a chance of winning?

Australia and Sweden haven’t versed each other since November 2022, where the Matildas won 4-0 in a friendly match. Sweden, however, is currently ranked third in the world, while Matildas are 10th.

Despite the ranking, 2023 is certainly the year the girls not only smash everyone’s expectations, but also history. So a ranking system won’t be intimidating these impressive athletes.

Matildas will battle it out at Brisbane Stadium, broadcasted on Channel Seven, Optus Sport and ABC Sport via its ABC listen App.

Times for the kick-off will vary with the states differing time zones. ACT, NSW, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria can tune in 6pm; Northern Territory and South Australia will start at 5:30pm and kick-off in Western Australia will start at 4pm.