Australia became particularly curious about Matildas player Mary Fowler after her incredible game while sporting gloves on the field. But there is a lot to know about this incredible talented athlete.
As of the 2023 season, Mary is the youngest Matildas play at just 20-years-old. It’s shocking to believe at such a young age, she as already made history. But her career with the Matildas began at just 15-years-old.
After the Matildas made history in becoming the first Australian national soccer team to reach semi-finals – male or female - during the women’s World Cup, everyone wanted to know more about the players personal lives, including who is Mary Fowler dating?
If Mary’s Instagram is to be believed, she doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at the moment. However, her Instagram is flooded with photos from her soccer games and training, so it is difficult to tell.
Mary Fowler seems to be single.
Getty
Aside from her dedication to the game, Mary has shown she is a “proud Papuan.”
Mary was born in Cairns, Australia on February 14,2023. Her mother Nido is from Kira Kira village in Papa New Guinea and couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.
Her uncle, Rabura Geita revealed that despite not being big football fans, the entire village showed their support for Mary. Going so far as to bringing flat-screen TVs onto the street so everyone could watch.
"But because of my niece Mary Fowler, the whole village is involved in participating and watching the games," he told Pacific Beat.
Mary's family is incredibly proud of her.
Instagram
"In the village, young boys and girls, especially the small ones, they force their parents to buy soccer balls.”
In a picture posted to Instagram, Mary showed her family next to a post of Mary in the Kira Kira village.
“Touches my heart...so proud to be Papuan 😇🇵🇬 Sending love to you all,” she captioned it.
