Australia became particularly curious about Matildas player Mary Fowler after her incredible game while sporting gloves on the field. But there is a lot to know about this incredible talented athlete.

As of the 2023 season, Mary is the youngest Matildas play at just 20-years-old. It’s shocking to believe at such a young age, she as already made history. But her career with the Matildas began at just 15-years-old.

After the Matildas made history in becoming the first Australian national soccer team to reach semi-finals – male or female - during the women’s World Cup, everyone wanted to know more about the players personal lives, including who is Mary Fowler dating?

If Mary’s Instagram is to be believed, she doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at the moment. However, her Instagram is flooded with photos from her soccer games and training, so it is difficult to tell.