It was a heartbreaking loss for thousands of Australians watching the Matildas versus England game in the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals. But now these fans are reprimanding the referee, Tori Penso for the 3-1 loss.
From the first kick, it was clear to see England’s Lionesses had a strategy and Optus Sport’s Steve Wilson explained it.
“Sam Kerr might just be getting the feeling that England are targeting her. That’s three times now,” he said.
Lioness midfielder Keira Walsh landed on Sam Kerr’s foot, later in the half Alex Greenwood clashed into Sam which earned her a yellow card - unlike several of her fellow teammates. Jess Carter also collected Sam in the face during a “ludicrous attempt” to get the ball as Sam attempted a header.
England quickly came under fire for their aggressive tactics in the first half and so did USA referee, Tori. Only two yellow cards were thrown in the very physical match, the second one came in the 95th minute.
Sam Kerr following the heartbreaking loss.
Getty
Sam was the semi-final target.
Getty
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was seen yelling “unbelievable” after Tori failed to call out the hits.
Numerous fans took to social media during the game and following the game sharing their dissatisfaction.
“How much is this referee going to let go? It’s an enormous game but that’s probably half a dozen blatant fouls in 10-15 minutes from England,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
One other joked: “Oh the referees found their yellow cards finally.”
Only two yellow cards where dished out.
Getty
“England’s game plan already seems to be to knock the #Matildas around and rely on the referee not going to her pocket too early.”
“The referee forgot her cards at home? Only 2 yellows, unreal.”
But Sam Kerr wasn’t the only target of the night, in fact, no one was off limits as Lucy Bronze hit Caitlin Foord to which football commentator and soccer player, Grace Gill added it was a “blatant shove.” Seven’s David Basheer noted it was a “very iffy challenge.”
While fans around Australia are devastated by the semi-final results, the Matildas played incredibly hard and with great sportsmanship. Australia couldn't be prouder!
