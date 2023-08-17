Sam Kerr following the heartbreaking loss. Getty

Sam was the semi-final target. Getty

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was seen yelling “unbelievable” after Tori failed to call out the hits.

Numerous fans took to social media during the game and following the game sharing their dissatisfaction.

“How much is this referee going to let go? It’s an enormous game but that’s probably half a dozen blatant fouls in 10-15 minutes from England,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

One other joked: “Oh the referees found their yellow cards finally.”

Only two yellow cards where dished out. Getty

“England’s game plan already seems to be to knock the #Matildas around and rely on the referee not going to her pocket too early.”

“The referee forgot her cards at home? Only 2 yellows, unreal.”

But Sam Kerr wasn’t the only target of the night, in fact, no one was off limits as Lucy Bronze hit Caitlin Foord to which football commentator and soccer player, Grace Gill added it was a “blatant shove.” Seven’s David Basheer noted it was a “very iffy challenge.”

While fans around Australia are devastated by the semi-final results, the Matildas played incredibly hard and with great sportsmanship. Australia couldn't be prouder!